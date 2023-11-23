According to a report published by Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said in a letter to shareholders that he feels good, even though he realizes that he is “playing in overtime.”

He pointed out his pledge to donate more than 99 percent of his wealth to businesses and charitable institutions, stressing that the donation of the assets he owns will be “like an open book,” through a will that will be located in his place of residence in Nebraska in the United States.

Warren Buffett is the ninth richest person in the world, with a fortune of $120.8 billion, and his wealth has increased by $13.3 billion this year.

In 2010, Buffett shared with his friends Bill and Melinda Gates a promise to donate his fortune to charitable organizations after his death.