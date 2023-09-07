What a surprise to those who discovered that you can earn some pretty unexpected bonuses when having sex in Starfield. The last title of Bethesda It is finally available to everyone after years of waiting. The game was rumored to be in development about a decade ago when a trademark was registered for this new intellectual property from Bethesda. It would not be until 2018 when Bethesda would officially announce Starfield.

The team has been working on the project since 2015. Its release has been long overdue, but Bethesda had to delay it several times internally, and Microsoft it also allowed the developer to work on it for longer after the acquisition.

Now, players can explore the stars, create the character of their dreams, and much, much more. The galaxy is at your disposal, but some players are spending their time in bed with their partners. Of course, this is an RPG, so players want to romance and have sex with other characters, something that turned out to be very popular in Baldur’s Gate 3.

It is also a common feature in RPGs of Bethesdabut they are a bit more suitable for all ages than games like Baldur’s Gate 3, The Witcher 3 either cyberpunk 2077. However, there is a lot of romance in space in Starfield and has a benefit. If players have sex with one of their partners, they’ll get a pretty significant experience boost that can see you level up pretty quickly.

If you have sex in Starfield, you will gain a 15% experience increase for 24 minutes. However, you can’t just get into a casual relationship in this game. You will have to establish a personal connection with Sam Coe, Sarah Morgan, Barrett or Andreja by taking them on your adventures and making them like you.

Just don’t commit terrible crimes and mischief, and you will eventually unlock flirting options in the conversation and be able to seduce them. Once married, you can sleep in bed with them and gain the “Emotional Safety” boost for 24 minutes. Your partner will make suggestive comments when you wake up before you get the raise, so if you don’t have the raise and you don’t listen to those comments, it’s because you haven’t taken care of love affairs.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: Baia baia, now uncontrolled sex is justified in Starfield. Will that 15% boost be worth the investment of time in a relationship? Surely someone is already drawing that statistic.