330 km/h in a car without a windscreen, who dares?

A windscreen has its advantages, but it does take away a bit of the speed experience. In a supercar without a windscreen you can really imagine yourself as a Formula 1 driver. And who wouldn’t want that?

Windshieldless supercars have enjoyed a minor renaissance in recent years, with cars such as the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster and the McLaren Elva. There is now an even more extreme version of the latter car. Novitec has started working with this car.

As standard, the Elva can already be called quite extreme, with 815 hp and 800 Nm at a weight of less than 1,200 kg. Yet Novitec has taken it a step further, because yes, you are a tuner or you are not.

Thanks to Novitec, the twin-turbo V8 now delivers 919 hp. To put that in perspective: the McLaren P1 (with a twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor) had a system power of 916 hp. In terms of torque, the Novitec McLaren Elva has to acknowledge its superior in the P1, but 888 Nm is still not sickening.

The result of Novitec’s efforts is that the McLaren Elva now blasts from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. Yes, that’s six-tenths slower than a Model S Plaid, but the Elva probably still feels faster. In addition, the Elva reaches a top speed of more than 330 km/h.

Novitec has also tackled the chassis, with springs that bring the McLaren Elva 20mm closer to the tarmac. This lowers the center of gravity even more. The car is also equipped with a set of Novitec rims in sizes 20 and 21 inches.

We already know that Novitec will not get much clientele for these upgrades, because only 149 units of the McLaren Elva will be built at all. And we’re guessing most customers just want to keep their car standard.

