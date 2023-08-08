Except for the Red Bull RB19, because with Max Verstappen in it it is the fastest convertible in the world. But this device may also be there.

Montery Car Week is coming up again. That’s a fancy event for our American friends. Nowadays, smaller car manufacturers are tackling these types of events to show off their new cars.

Monterey Car Week is much cheaper than the NAIAS (North American International Auto Show) and you immediately have the good crowd over the floor. At the major fairs you mainly have folder terrorists who want to eat chicken sandwiches in your car.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Spider

For example, we suspect that Aston Martin will take the DB12 Volante to Monterey. Another scoop is going to be this Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Spider.

That’s the open version of the Revolution, a trackday variant of the Venom F5 hypercar. It’s the ideal car to draw a few brown stripes on your underpants every lap.

The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Spider is equipped with a 6.6 liter V8 with two turbos. This whipped-up powerhouse is good for – wait for it – 1,817 hp and 1,617 Nm.

The transmission is a special seven-speed box that only drives the rear wheels. The weight is not mentioned, but the convertible version of the Venom F5 Spider is only 8 kilograms higher than that of the closed version.

Convertible only 8 kg heavier than the coupé

This mainly says something about the rigidity of the chassis of the fastest convertible in the world, the convertible conversion has such a low impact that no additional safety measures are required. That also saves a lot of weight. Of course, the entire colossus (both chassis and body) is made of carbon.

The American specialist will build exactly 12 units of the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Spider. Not entirely coincidentally, all 12 have already been sold. Five of them are equipped with a ‘bare carbon’ chassis.

So you can see the carbon fabric, very cool. The copy you see in the photos is also the copy that will be present at the Monterey Car Week.

