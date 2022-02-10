A legend. Reimagined, as they call it. You know what that cake server spoiler you’re looking at means, but let’s let the words sink in for a moment. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the Singer Turbo Study, the most recent celebration of the Porsche 911 by Singer.

The Singer Turbo Study harks back to the original 1975 Porsche 911 Turbo and, like all Singer creations, is based on the chassis of a later 964. It uses the same air-cooled 3.8-litre Mezger boxer, but adds the BorgWarner pair. turbochargers from the latest 992-generation 911, and electric wastegates and air-to-water cooling. power? Somewhere north of 450 hp, with over 540 Nm of torque.

Does the Singer Turbo Study have an old-fashioned turbo lag?

Crucial question: Has Singer considered “adding” turbo lag to give the Singer Turbo Study that really old-fashioned feel? “We’ve definitely talked about it,” says founder Rob Dickinson. ‘There have been customers who have asked for it. But we only want the best of the best, so no, this car hasn’t been a quest for the most original-feeling old Turbo. We were just looking for the best way to use turbos, with some new ideas and modern stuff. But I think we now have full control over the amount of delay. So if someone really wants it, we can probably arrange it.’

The Singer Turbo Study comes with manual transmission, always

It’s only available with a six-speed manual, but you can choose four- or rear-wheel drive (that system comes from the 993 generation), meaning you can tailor the car more to your type of use. Do you want something weather and wind resistant? Then you can go for options such as Michelin all-season tires, heated seats, an induction charger for your phone, a sliding roof, a special luggage set and air conditioning. Or go totally the other way with rear-wheel drive, carbon fiber seats and the whole stripped-down lightweight handling. Do that and 100 pounds will be subtracted from the total weight of 1,270 pounds.

Proper stance and the rear spoiler

They have been working on the Singer Turbo Study for two years. It is now a lot wider, because Rob and his team first focused on the appearance – his stance† They had to make sure the rear wheel arches were properly filled, and then they had to focus on the most (visually) defining part of the whole car: the iconic spoiler.

“We’ve approached the whole car with a certain amount of caution, but especially that delicious cake server, because I think it’s one of the best Porsche designs ever. We’ve put the aero knowledge gained with the DLS into practice, so it’s a little longer and taller. It’s not about downforce, by the way: the goal was pure stability.

A lot of attention went to the engine compartment of the Singer Turbo Study

When you open the hood of the original, you are immediately confronted with an ugly large intercooler, which Dickinson was only too happy to get rid of. Singer has once again taken the predictable enormous amount of effort to make something beautiful out of the engine compartment as well. Air no longer enters through the top of the spoiler, but through the shark fin-shaped air intakes in front of the rear wheels, so that the radiators could remain out of sight. It results in one of the most glamorous engine bays we’ve probably ever seen.

And of course we can’t skip the interior. From the straight, bolstered seats to the three-spoke steering wheel, it’s minimalist Porsche perfection. And indeed: that is a turbo pressure gauge in the tachometer.

There are already reservations for about 70 cars; this one, the first, is Wolf Blue with Malibu Sand interior. Unlike the DLS, this is not a limited edition, but is built alongside Singer’s regular 911 restorations.

What’s the price?

Which also means it’s not as expensive as you probably think. The price of the Singer Turbo Study is $750,000 (about $663,000, plus taxes). Sure, still a lot of money, but you probably also thought more. Production is expected to start at the end of the year. And no, we don’t think 2022 will come with anything cooler than this.