We have found the fanciest C63 AMG in Utrecht!

The Mercedes-Benz C63 is a very cool car and the current model is faster and thicker than ever. The only problem is that he may have become a bit good. Yes, the appearance is very cool, but you now have a four-cylinder with an electric motor.

Very smart to supply that four-cylinder, because no one talks about the standard four-wheel drive. That used to not even be available on a real AMG. The C43 AMG (a kind of Light model) always has it, but for the hooligans the C63 always had RWD. And now not anymore.

Chicest Mercedes C63 from Utrecht (and surroundings)

More than ever, there are plenty of reasons to look at old C63s. But if you're going to look for a previous generation (W205), wouldn't it be better to go back another generation (W204)? Because instead of a 4.0 V8 with two turbos, the original C63 has that wonderful 6.2 liter V8.

It was no coincidence that we found the fanciest C63 AMG we could imagine in Utrecht. And that is special. Because in Utrecht you often see AMGs, but they are rarely chic. People often opt for an A45 AMG with farts, preferably with minor rolling damage and a rolled back odometer.

This C63 is the other end of the spectrum. This means the car is completely original. No W206 Panamericana grille, no black fake AMG GT wheels or crunchy Maxton Design plastic-fantastic tupperware on top. Just decently thick, as it should be. And check out the interior: it is covered with light beige leather. Look, Ladies and HerrenSo this is what a C63 can look like.

Model after the facelift

It is also a model from after the facelift, the Model care (German is such a wonderful language, isn't it?). They look even better than the first model. In fact, it seems that those facelift models will become classics, also judging by the prices, because they are not cheap.

That is not the case in this case, because the seller really wants 36,950 euros for it. Now it is a 2011 copy (relatively recent) and has only run 120,000 km.

So yes, you can also find C63s under 30 grand, but they are all less attractive pre-facelift models with more kilometers. In short, this is the ideal car for engine displacement fetishists with good taste. Interested? You can view the advertisement on Marktplaats here!

This is how that wonderful V8 sounds and how it smokes @wouter a set of rear tires on:

And check out our C63 purchase advice here to see what you should pay attention to if you want to purchase one:

Read more? These are all the cool C-class AMGs in a row!

This article This is the fanciest C63 AMG in Utrecht first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#fanciest #C63 #AMG #Utrecht