samsung spear in Mexico his impressive micro led smart tva true technological jewel made in Tijuana.

This monstrous micro LED television, presented at the prestigious CES 2023 event, reaches the Mexican market in a single 110-inch size with 4K resolution.

This exclusive version will only be available at the renowned Palacio de Hierro store, but its price, which amounts to 3 million pesos, is not suitable for any pocket.

Micro LED technology is the protagonist of this new Samsung creation. It consists of a set of tiny inorganic, self-emissive, long-life LEDs that do not degrade over time.

This allows Samsung to manufacture large panels without the need for filters or backlighting, unlike conventional LCD panels.

Although Samsung’s line of micro LED televisions is not new, since it has been present in the premium entertainment segment for years, this generation of 2023 is the first to arrive in Mexico.

Among the advantages of this technology is a higher contrast, thanks to the greater number of LEDs on the panel, as well as greater brightness, deep blacks and bright colors.

Each LED lights up independently, contributing to enhanced HDR playback. Additionally, the modular nature of micro LED allows for nearly frameless designs, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Samsung’s micro LED Smart TV features the IA Micro processor, which scales images to make the most of the huge screen size with 4K content.

To complement the audiovisual experience, this television incorporates OTS Pro and Dolby Atmos surround sound. When a Samsung sound bar is connected, Q-Symphony technology ensures perfect synchronization between audio and video.

Another outstanding feature is the MultiView mode, which allows you to view up to four contents simultaneously on the huge micro LED screen, thanks to its six HDMI inputs.

In terms of connectivity, the television includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and is compatible with HDR10+, FreeSync and the voice assistants Google Assistant, Alexa and Bixby, which allows it to be controlled by voice commands thanks to its long-range microphones. scope.

All this is backed by the Tizen operating system, which enhances performance and the user experience.

When the television is not in use, Art Mode can be activated, a function that transforms the screen into a true canvas by displaying works of art downloadable from the Samsung store. This feature adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the environment.