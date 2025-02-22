In Abejara town in the province of Soria presume and with their heads very high of have in your hands the best truffles in the country. Therefore, as every year, they celebrate the Black Trufa International Fair older in Spain.

Not only because of its flavor but, as you can see in the video, also for the size like the one shown by almost half a kilo.

It is an ingredient that, despite not like everyone, It is one of the ingredients most demanded by haute cuisine. In this town we also find products elaborated from this ingredient such as the Truffled honey and the mousse of Colmenilla with black truffle.