On the Kenyan coast, a small factory is helping achieve one of Africa’s biggest healthcare goals: self-sufficiency. With fewer than 700 employees, Revital Healthcare manufactures 300 million syringes a year, enough to meet more than half of Africa’s routine immunization needs.

According to the criteria of

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when governments were faced with vaccinating millions of people, Revital shipped syringes to Sri Lanka, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and even India, said Roneek Vora, the company’s director of sales and marketing.

“This is the first time in the life of Africa that a medical industry is exporting syringes to India, when we know that India is a powerhouse in syringe manufacturing,” Vora said. “It was something very important for us.”

Revital is funded largely through grants and contracts from donor organizations, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Save the Children Foundation, and the United Nations.

Many of Africa’s attempts to achieve medical self-sufficiency have been hampered by limited funding, the lack of a robust regulatory system, and transportation challenges. Revital’s success offers hope that Africa can make essential goods.

The company has a portfolio of 58 products, including rapid diagnostic test kits for various infectious diseases, medical tubes, face masks and a portable, power-free device that delivers oxygen to newborns. But syringes, in particular, are helping fill a pressing need in Africa. Sub-Saharan African countries need 500 million each year for routine vaccines alone. And these nations are frequently affected by outbreaks that require mass vaccinations in a short time.

“The world invests billions each year in the development and distribution of vaccines, but without a simple syringe, which costs a few cents, the vaccines and the associated investment will remain in the vial,” said Surabhi Rajaram, program officer at the Foundation. Bill and Melinda Gates. More than 80 percent of syringes needed for vaccination are produced in Asia, Rajaram said. They usually arrive by sea, taking months.

Revital’s proximity to Mombasa’s seaport and international airport, and a road network connecting to landlocked countries in Africa, has reduced transport times by 80 to 90 percent, he said.

With about $4 million in funding from the Gates Foundation, Revital makes so-called self-deactivating early-activation syringes, which cannot be reused once the plunger has been inserted into the cylinder. Other syringes deactivate only after pushing the plunger completely through the barrel; Doctors sometimes stop before emptying a syringe and refill it to make up the supply. But this can contribute to the spread of disease.

Revital’s ambitions go beyond syringes. In March 2020, when Covid arrived in Kenya, “we didn’t have surgical masks, we didn’t have vaccines, we didn’t have syringes,” Vora recalled. The company quickly increased production of face masks from 30,000 to 300,000 a day, becoming the largest manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa. In six months, it raised its production of syringes from 3 million a month to 30 million.