Behold! This is the RB18 – Red Bull’s F1 car in 2022. Unlike previous years, Red Bull also unveils the final livery for the F1 car of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez. They used to wear a party jacket at the presentation. Defending world champion Max Verstappen will not drive with number 33 on his RB18 this year, but with number 1. We will add more photos of the car as soon as they are available.

What’s new about the F1 car for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez?

Better ask what has remained the same. In 2022 the teams will race according to new regulations. All teams’ F1 cars are completely different from front to back, except for the powertrain. This year the teams are using exactly the same 1.6-litre V6 with hybrid technology as last year. A development stop for the engines has even been introduced until 2026. However, E10 fuel is now being driven, i.e. with 10 percent ethanol.

The new F1 cars have been developed for more viewing pleasure. For example, they have less downforce, which means that in theory they can pass through corners less quickly, but they can overtake a lot better. This is because they cause less ‘dirty air’ that bothers pursuers. As with other teams, Max Verstappen’s F1 car also rolls on new 18-inch wheels with closed hubcaps.

Is there a Honda or a Red Bull engine in the RB18?

Last year was Honda’s last year as an engine supplier. Oh no, not. Honda apparently thought such a world championship was a top party, because recently the Japanese brand decided to continue to build the F1 engine for the Red Bull until 2026. They don’t do that anymore, but that’s not allowed either. For the 2026 season and beyond, Red Bull wants to develop and produce the engine itself.

Let’s hope Lego also releases a nice set of this F1 car.