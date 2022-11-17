No, this is not a Cayenne Coupé where they smashed the roof even further and removed two doors. This is the extremely cool Porsche 911 Dakar, a real off-road version of the 911. With the name – and the optional wrap in classic colors – the brand pays tribute to the Dakar winner

from 1984, the Porsche 953.

The belly of the 911 Dakar hangs 50 millimeters higher above the ground than with a standard 911. For really tricky obstacles, the off-road Elf can lift all corners an extra 30 millimeters. Normally, such a lift system is only on the front axle, in front of the low nose. This extra high setting works up to 170 km/h. Due to the off-road tires, the top speed is electronically limited to 240 km/h.

The Porsche 911 Dakar is a high GTS

Basically, the 911 Dakar is closely related to the 911 GTS. The 3.0 six-cylinder boxer produces 480 hp and 570 Nm. The 0-to-100 time is 3.5 seconds on the tarmac. Of course, the power finds its way to all four wheels and in terms of transmission you have no choice this time: it is always an automatic. The rear wheels steer as standard.

New are the riding modes Rally and Offroad. The rally mode is there to be able to drive hard over loose surfaces, with as much power as possible going to the rear wheels for extra playful driving. In Offroad mode, the suspension is raised by the aforementioned 30 millimeters. You can also now use Rally Launch Control, which allows the wheels to slip 20 percent.

Offroad tires, optional normal tires

Pirelli tires have a coarse profile and reinforced sidewalls. Optionally, you can also simply order P Zero summer rubber and a set of winter tires. The wheels are housed in wider wheel arches. In addition, the 911 Dakar has a new rear spoiler, the front cover of the GT3 and stainless steel plates on the underside. The air intakes now better stop flying stones.

An off-road special must of course have a roof rack for essentials such as extra fuel or spare wheels. But because we’re talking about Porsche, you don’t just get a metal frame, but a streamlined rack including extra lighting. You can also order a roof tent with it.

The price of the Porsche 911 Dakar, approx

Optionally you can opt for the Rally Design Package. Porsche sprays the car white with blue and they cover it with the colors of their old sponsor Rothmans. Because feeding tobacco sponsors is no longer allowed, the imprint was changed to ‘Roughroads’. The Dutch price of the 911 Dakar will just above 300,000 euros lie down. The rally wrap costs before tax 26,000 euros, but then you can choose a start number yourself.