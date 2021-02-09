February brings tax news for the self-employed. The Council of Ministers has approved a package of measures aimed at extending ERTES and aid to this group. Among them, four stand out: “The first is the suspension of the contribution rates, and therefore the rise in the self-employed quotas, at least until an agreement is reached on the minimum interprofessional salary”, explains Celia Ferrero, vice president executive of the Association of Self-Employed Workers.

The second is the extension of the deadline to apply for aid and subsidies to self-employed workers, which goes from 15 to 21 days from the causal event. The third is the extension of existing aid until May 31.

The fourth, in direct relation to the previous ones, is that these aids will be improved: “The assumptions are expanded, making room for all those self-employed who had a partial suspension of the activity, as well as eliminating the requirement that they have to have enjoyed of the previous grants to access the new ones ”, adds Ferrero.

But how do you ask for these grants? “All benefits must be requested again from the mutuals,” Ferrero details, “except for the benefit for total suspension.” The mutuals themselves will review all the concessions of these aid before September 1. Ferrero recommends ordering them as soon as possible: “It is preferable to do it in the first 21 days after the causal event”, he advises.

“Finally, if we see that we are not going to comply with any of the requirements that the benefit that we are receiving requires, we can renounce it at any time before April 31 with effect the following month,” the expert adds. “And in the same way, we can voluntarily return the amount of these benefits without the need for the mutuals to claim them from us.”

In the video that heads this article, prepared by The Vodafone Observatory of the Company, Ferrero details all the tax news for February and details what aid self-employed workers can request.