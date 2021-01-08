Supporters of impeaching Trump this Thursday in Brooklyn (New York). KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Faced with Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to invoke the 25th Amendment to incapacitate President Donald Trump for inciting Wednesday’s insurrection on Capitol Hill, House Democrats are preparing to initiate an impeachment proceeding on an urgent basis, given that the Republican only has 12 days left in the White House until Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. A team of three congressmen finalizes the charges against the Republican to present them this Monday, according to Reuters. The four-page draft includes accusations of incitement to violence against the US government and delay in demobilizing its supporters who stormed the Capitol. The Constitution authorizes Congress to prosecute a president, or other high executive officer, if he has committed “treason, bribery or serious crimes or misdemeanors.”

The initiative could materialize in the middle of next week, according to Democratic sources, which cuts its possibilities despite having the support of some Republicans in principle. But a process that must follow a series of steps (a mandatory investigation by the judicial committee; the initial vote of the House of Representatives, and then that of the Senate), seems to lack material time to complete. It is the responsibility of the House of Representatives to initiate the case, and with the current Democratic majority this would not pose any obstacle since only a simple majority is required. The Senate would then hold a trial requiring a two-thirds majority to convict him.

But the Senate is in Republican hands – which would make it necessary to add the condemnation vote of 17 Republican senators to reach two-thirds – and also in recess until January 19. Collaborators of Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the upper house, have not commented on the possibility that he could meet before that date if the House takes up the cause. The two Democratic senators elected this week in Georgia, who will give a hasty control of the upper house to their party, will not be sworn in until the state certifies the results of the polls, at the end of the month.

The chapter of the Constitution relating to a impeachment it does not abound in technical details, which is why the process seems moldable, according to political need or, in this case, urgency; There is even the possibility that Trump will be tried once he leaves the White House. Democrats debate this Friday the last steps to be taken, while the president-elect has left the final decision in the hands of Congress and the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has not yet formally sanctioned the draft. If they agree to undertake the process, Trump will be the first president in US history to be put on trial twice, after the House launched another in December 2019 for pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate the business of the son of Joe Biden. He was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

If the second trial against Trump takes place in a year, and the Republican is finally convicted, he could not attend the 2024 elections, but only if the Senate expressly disqualifies him, for which only a simple majority would be needed. His disqualification through the 25th Amendment would not imply a prohibition from holding public office.

If the time factor is solved, the process should still overcome political resistance from Republicans, although some prominent members of the party have been open to considering the possibility of condemning Trump. Republican Senator Ben Sasse has joined the critics on Friday in calling for the eviction of the magnate from power. “The less I do in the next 12 days, the better. Trump has lied to Americans and lies have consequences, “he told NPR public radio. Even the diary The Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch, a former Trump ally, has urged the president to resign: “It will be much better for everyone, including himself, if he leaves safely.”

Subscribe here to newsletter about elections in the United States