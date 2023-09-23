Magaly Medina faced trial after being denounced by Paolo Guerrero for defamation in 2008 and not only did she have to be deprived of her freedom for six months in the Santa Mónica de Chorrillos prison, but she also had to pay an exorbitant sum of money to the soccer player. The popular ‘Magpie’ was forced to pay S/200,000 for civil reparation and S/67,000 for the same concept to the State. As is remembered, Magaly Medina was reported by Paolo Guerrero by broadcasting on his program photographs of him partying before the Peru vs. match. Brazil.

After leaving Santa Monica, the presenter released two books as a writer: ‘The price of being Magaly Medina: my truth in prison’ and ‘Hello, beautiful!’. Other figures also prosecuted her for defamation or violation of privacy: Susana Umbert, Martha Vásquez, Efraín Aguilar, Nicola Porcella, Sheyla Rojas, Jefferson Farfán, Lucho Cáceresamong others.

