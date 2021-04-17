Ad Personam is the exclusive program that Lamborghini offers to customers who want to personalize their car based on their personality. It is a unique personalization program that makes every wish come true by choosing from infinite combinations, from colors to materials, from the seat logo sewn by hand instead of stamped, to the initials embroidered inside the cabin. , as well as the possibility of requesting the reproduction of a color on a sample, always respecting the high quality standards required.

Coordinated by a team of specialists who accompany the client in all stages of the customization process, the program hides some curiosities that are not yet known or have not been fully revealed:

Automotive industry leader in the development of unique colors, 348 in total: Thanks to the Ad Personam program, Casa de Sant’Agata holds the record in the automotive sector for a variety of shades and color palettes, offering a total of 348 unique Ad Personam colors, each one different from the other. Lamborghini’s most demanding customers are Americans, with 20% requests for custom colors, followed by customers from Asia-Pacific and the EMEA-Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Diamond powder painting: The latest innovation in exterior colors is the use of a new transparent paint that contains microscopic crystals in the form of diamond dust. Thanks to a unique processing technique that combines artistic craftsmanship and technology, the bodywork takes on an iridescent hue, changing color according to light reflections and turning the Lamborghini into a true gem.

Embroidered artwork: There is only one step from customization to creating true works of art inside a Lamborghini. This is possible thanks to the skill of the upholstery department, which together with the Ad Personam team evaluates and studies requests for decorations and embroidery, from the seat logo, which can be hand-sewn instead of hot stamping, to the initials embroidered inside the cabin. The mastery of Lamborghini embroiderers reaches the highest level, creating peach branches and flowers, portraits of the client or their beloved pet, urban art designs, color “splash effect” (as in Skyler’s Aventador S Gray), to images of the skyline of your favorite city.

Studies in color psychology give rise to five color families: The last frontier of the Ad Personam program is the identification of color families. This project has been developed by the Ad Personam team with a scientific approach, thanks to the contribution of studies carried out by experts in neuromarketing and color psychology, together with Lamborghini Centro Stile.