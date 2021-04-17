Ad Personam is the exclusive program that Lamborghini offers to customers who want to personalize their car based on their personality. It is a unique personalization program that makes every wish come true by choosing from infinite combinations, from colors to materials, from the seat logo sewn by hand instead of stamped, to the initials embroidered inside the cabin. , as well as the possibility of requesting the reproduction of a color on a sample, always respecting the high quality standards required.
Coordinated by a team of specialists who accompany the client in all stages of the customization process, the program hides some curiosities that are not yet known or have not been fully revealed:
Automotive industry leader in the development of unique colors, 348 in total: Thanks to the Ad Personam program, Casa de Sant’Agata holds the record in the automotive sector for a variety of shades and color palettes, offering a total of 348 unique Ad Personam colors, each one different from the other. Lamborghini’s most demanding customers are Americans, with 20% requests for custom colors, followed by customers from Asia-Pacific and the EMEA-Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Diamond powder painting: The latest innovation in exterior colors is the use of a new transparent paint that contains microscopic crystals in the form of diamond dust. Thanks to a unique processing technique that combines artistic craftsmanship and technology, the bodywork takes on an iridescent hue, changing color according to light reflections and turning the Lamborghini into a true gem.
Embroidered artwork: There is only one step from customization to creating true works of art inside a Lamborghini. This is possible thanks to the skill of the upholstery department, which together with the Ad Personam team evaluates and studies requests for decorations and embroidery, from the seat logo, which can be hand-sewn instead of hot stamping, to the initials embroidered inside the cabin. The mastery of Lamborghini embroiderers reaches the highest level, creating peach branches and flowers, portraits of the client or their beloved pet, urban art designs, color “splash effect” (as in Skyler’s Aventador S Gray), to images of the skyline of your favorite city.
Studies in color psychology give rise to five color families: The last frontier of the Ad Personam program is the identification of color families. This project has been developed by the Ad Personam team with a scientific approach, thanks to the contribution of studies carried out by experts in neuromarketing and color psychology, together with Lamborghini Centro Stile.
A profile according to culture, tastes and attitude
In this collaborative project, a number of personalities representing Lamborghini customer profiles were identified, divided into five different groups. Each group identifies with the different cultural origins, tastes, personalities and attitudes of the color families:
The SPORTIVA family suits all those who have a daring personality with a youthful spirit and who like to be recognized as promoters of a timeless tradition. In fact, these colors have been chosen for the launch of the latest Lamborghini cars, among which are the Giallo Belenus, Arancio Xanto, Verde Selvans and Viola Pasifae.
The CONTEMPORARY family reflects the modern design of informal and minimalist luxury. The eight selected colors, including Rosso Efesto, Blu Aegir and Balloon White, combine elegant and sophisticated style with the appeal of sports technology.
The ECLETTICA family represents freshness, innovation and style. The palette is made up of bold colors that express the many facets of a multifaceted spirit, ranging from Blu Cepheus to Oro Elios to Viola Bast.
The CLASSICA family is a tribute to the origins of an Italian excellence that revolutionized the world of supercars and is linked to its traditions. The most representative colors of the icons of the past belong to this family, such as Verde Scandal, Amaranth, Arancio and Blu Notte.
The TECNICA family is designed for high-performance enthusiasts who want cutting-edge technology and new materials and colors, such as Blu Grifo, Nero Nemesis and Giallo Telemaco.
