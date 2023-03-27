As is already known, today is the end of an era in the video game industry, since the servers of the digital stores of Nintendo 3DS and also Wii U. There are only a few hours left for this, so users still have time to buy the games they need, or at least that is what is indicated in new reports.

It is worth mentioning that several video games will be lost in the process, such as exclusives for those consoles that have not yet been ported, as well as classics that have not yet reached other platforms. What can be highlighted the most are the games of NES adapted to the consoles 3DS and also those that were made by SEGA.

Here are the hours to say goodbye to the games:

– PT : March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

– ET March 27 at 8:00 p.m.

– BST : March 28 at 1:00 am

– Mexico: March 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Something worth mentioning is that servers for online games like Mario Kart 8, Splatoon, Super Smash Bros For Wii U, among other titles will still be open for users to play online. For its part, it will be possible to re-download the games that the user has already acquired on the consoles, so for now they are not permanently lost.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: It’s a bit sad that this happens, but it was clear that they were going to close soon, especially now that few people use the consoles, and for now many users dedicate all their time to Switch. In short, it is the end of an era that lasted practically 10 active years.