The first thing many people do when they get up in the morning is to have coffee. But, even if it is the main breakfast ingredient … Is it the first thing we should consume in the morning?

The doctor Deborah Leea sleep expert resident at Get Laid Beds, has revealed in a report published by the Daily Mail That the moment we serve a coffee has as much impact and the amount we drink.

According to Lee, everything has to do with the amount of cortisol in our body. Also known as the ‘stress hormone’, cortisol levels reach their maximum point between 30 and 45 minutes After waking us, before gradually decreasing throughout the day.

During the maximum cortisol period, the body is naturally at its most alert and concentrated point, Therefore, it is not necessary to increase that state of alert with caffeine, which stimulates energy, until the level begins to decrease.

That happens two or three hours after wakingor at least 45 minutes later, when the level begins to decrease.

“If you are one of those who wake up around 7:00, for example,” Lee explains, “Take your first coffee around 10:00 Or 12:00 It will be when your body and mind will thank you more and you will get the greatest benefits of caffeine. “

“Taking into account your own rhythm, the best time to take your caffeine dose would be at least 45 minutes after waking up, When your cortisol starts to go down, “adds the doctor.

Lee warns that if you drink coffee frequently in the early morning when your cortisol levels are already highyou can become immune to the effects of caffeine.

This is because your body can develop a tolerance to caffeine if it is customary for the double dose of coffee and cortisol.

And when to take the last one?

The other face of the currency is that, given the tolerance to caffeine of most people, it is convenient to drink the last coffee At least six hours before bedtime.

“To avoid altering your sleep pattern, Do not take caffeine after 3:00 p.m. Not even coffee, soft drinks, energy drinks and even normal tea, “explains Deborah Lee.

“Try to change to teas of herbs if you need a hot drink to keep you hot, or decaffeinated coffee To deceive yourself and think that you are taking your caffeine dose. Your sleep schedule will thank you! “The expert concludes.