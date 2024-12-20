The benefits of drinking water are more than proven: it improves our skin, our stomach health and keep us hydrated it gives us more energy. And now, a new study reveals that it is key to losing weight.

The research, published in Journal of the American Medical Associationand carried out by scientists at the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF), reveals that there is a “systematic” correlation between water consumption and weight loss.

Thus, according to their findings, adults They only need to drink 6.3 glasses of water a day to take advantage of the slimming benefits of the liquid element.

“For such a ubiquitous and simple intervention, the evidence has not been clear and the benefits were not well established, so we wanted to take a closer look,” says the study’s lead author, Benjamin Breyerchair of the UCSF Department of Urology.

“The amount of rigorous research turned out to be limited, but in some specific areas it was observed a statistically significant benefit“, he added. “To our knowledge, this is the first study that evaluates the benefits of water consumption on clinical outcomes in general,” says the expert.

The study authors analyzed data from 18 randomized controlled trials, three of whom experimented with consuming water before meals.

In these groups, adults diagnosed as overweight or obese were asked to drink 1,500 ml (6.3 glasses) of water per day before meals. At the end of the study, they had experienced greater weight loss compared to those who maintained their usual daily water consumption habits (the control group).

From there, the researchers concluded that consuming an adequate amount of water before eating could help you lose weight and reduce the prevalence of obesity among American adults.





In addition to weight loss, the study also revealed that drinking six to eight glasses of water a day can help prevent kidney stones, control diabetes and low blood pressure, reduce the risk of urinary tract infections and prevent migraines.

Of course, it is also possible to drink too much water. “We know that dehydration is harmful, particularly in people with a history of kidney stones or urinary tract infections,” says Breyer.

“On the other hand, someone who suffers from frequent urination at times may benefit from drinking less water. There is no single approach for water consumption,” he concludes.