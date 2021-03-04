In 2016, there was a manga hentai which shocked readers of Japanese erotic stories. At that time it was known as Henshin, which translates as Metamorphosis, and now it is called Henshin Emergence.

It’s the story of a girl named Saki Hoshida, that one day he decides to beautify himself and look for love. What she did not know is that the above would lead her to live terrible experiences, to be mistreated, harassed and sexually abused.

Henshin Emergence has a heartbreaking original ending

This work is from the eromangaka ShindoL. Although many who read it were used to the more intense plots and hardcore, the end of this manga is heartbreaking and cruel.

The story for her does not end well at all. Because of how strong he is, he has never been adapted into anime form. Something for which this work of ShindoL is that it has a great quality when it comes to drawing and design.

That is something that the creations of this author have. The fact is that many were left with that outcome. Over the years there was no lack of fans who tried to change it for another, since it is so terrible that it breaks the heart.

However, none had the approval of this creative. When he heard about the commotion he caused Henshin Emergence in the West he was quite surprised. He never imagined something like this.

The author created what is supposed to be the actual outcome

I had no idea how relevant this work was beyond the borders of Japan. The fact is that years later, in 2018, ShindoL posted an additional page at the end of the story.

There it is allegedly revealed that all that actually happened was a filming of an adult movie. The same Saki she was just a character, and the actress who plays her looks different after removing her makeup. Despite the above, some still have doubts.

There are those who are not entirely sure if this outcome of Henshin Emergence is it canon or not. But coming from the same author, it is to be assumed that this is the case.

Currently, ShindoL (sometimes written Shindo L) continues its work as eromangaka. Some of his stories have a message behind them, but others are lighter. What is certain is that he will continue with his creative work, which has already lasted for some years and is well known.

It is worth noting that this work has a strong erotic content. It is not suitable for minors or sensitive people, so be warned.

