Porsche and boat manufacturer Frauscher have presented the first production unit of the 850 Fantom Air. The sports boat, which has the propulsion technology of the future all-electric Porsche Macan, is carrying out its first navigation tests on Lake Garda in Italy.

The electric sports boat, equipped with the propulsion technology of the next Porsche Macan fully electric, it offers exceptional driving characteristics. “This boat is the result of a great collaboration between two passionate companies, with a strong tradition and a high level of innovation,” commented Detlev von Platen, member of the Board of Management of Porsche AG responsible for Sales and Marketing, during the presentation. of the first production unit on Lake Garda.

“The eFantom offers everything that Frauscher and Porsche products have always promised: extraordinary performance, luxurious experiences, the highest quality, as well as an exclusive and timeless design.”

Porsche has adapted and perfected its propulsion technology designed for road vehicles so that it can be used in water. The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air uses components from the Premium Electric Platform (PPE) on which the new Macan is based. This includes a state-of-the-art permanent magnet synchronous (PSM) electric motor, whose maximum power in the eFantom has been limited to 544 horsepower (400 kW), in addition to the associated power electronics.

Electric power and four modes for any situation



A shaft transmits the power from the electric motor to the characteristic marine Z transmission. The propeller is located at the rear of the boat, while the controls are housed in a waterproof box with the Porsche logo. The lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 100 kWh, also adopted from the Macan, is also located under the aft area. For the suspension on the supporting frame, Porsche experts opted for cable mounts, which are especially good at absorbing the shocks that inevitably occur when sailing fast or in waves. The Frauscher x Porsche eFantom glides comfortably on the water despite its sporty feel.

As in Porsche road vehicles, there are programmed modes to select the appropriate characteristics for each situation. The eFantom offers Docking, Range, Sport and Sport Plus modes. They modify the throttle response and also have different speed limits. For example, in Docking mode, designed for sailing in port, the speed is limited to eight knots (the equivalent of 15 km/h).

The optimal cruising speed is 41 km/h (22 kn). One battery charge allows you to navigate for approximately one hour or about 45 kilometers at that speed. At travel speed, it is possible to achieve a range of more than 100 km. Top speed is reached in Sport Plus mode and is limited to 85 km/h (46 knots). Typical customer trips with a mix of slow and high-speed trips allow for a duration of two to three hours, depending on the mode of navigation. «This ship is a true milestone in the sector. The electric version of the Fantom Air is better than the version with an internal combustion engine in both maximum speed, acceleration and maneuverability. And, at the same time, she is free of local emissions », declared Stefan Frauscher, General Manager of the Frauscher shipyard.



More than 250 kW charging capacity



Thanks to Porsche’s 800-volt technology, the electric boat can be charged with more than 250 kW at direct current fast charging stations. Under ideal conditions, the battery will charge from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes. AC charging is also possible in conventional or high-voltage household sockets. According to Frauscher and Porsche experts, it will be the most common use case, since the infrastructure is available in most ports. As standard, there is an 11 kW AC charger on board. The charging sockets are located at the front left.

Porsche has not only taken care of the propulsion, Studio FA Porsche has also designed the cockpit. The gloss black instrument panel sits behind the frameless tinted acrylic windshield. The side ends are designed as fins, a stylistic nod to the 911, and at the same time are practical handholds. Five analogue displays on the upper level of the display underline the sporty look and provide an overview of the most important data. On board there is a typical Porsche steering wheel that has been designed with materials adapted to the nautical environment. The faux leather covered hoop is more resistant to salt water.

In classic Porsche style, the start button is on the left. The two front seats have been designed by the FA Porsche Studio team. They provide lateral support in line with brilliant performance. With raised backrests, integrated headrests and an engraved emblem, its look is inspired by the sports seats of road vehicles.



DPorsche Design



The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is based on the Frauscher 858 Fantom Air model. Its 8.67 meter long and 2.49 meter wide hull remains almost unchanged on the outside, with space for up to nine passengers. The rear cockpit leads to a generous seating area with two comfortable sun loungers. A central hallway connects the rear of the boat to the independent helm. Two other upholstered benches at the front end also invite you to relax. The seats are covered in durable artificial leather. Customers can individually configure their boat from a wide range of colors.

The eFantom is also equipped with two folding bimini tops that provide shade on sunny days. Also standard is a high-end audio system with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. It can be operated through the 12-inch multifunction screen. An echo sounder and a plotter are also integrated into the screen. A bow thruster simplifies anchoring and mooring. It comes standard along with electric anchor and stainless steel chain, LED ambient lighting, LED underwater lighting, and a cooling compartment. Just as no two Porsche road models are the same, individuality is also in high demand on boats. The upholstery, hull and deck can be ordered in various shades. The entire color palette that Porsche offers for its road vehicles is available for this purpose.

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air will celebrate its official world premiere in January 2024 at the Düsseldorf boot fair. The initial plan is an exclusive first edition of 25 units, which can be ordered from Frauscher from 561,700 euros net and which will be delivered to the first customers from 2024.