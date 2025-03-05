The Volkswagen brand has just presented what will be the Access to the electric range in Europe. The model, called ID.Every1, has been thought and developed for the European market and its arrival in the market is scheduled for 2027.

This model will have a departure price of 20,000 euros and with it the electric range of the firm based in Wolfsburg (Germany) is completed.

Thomas Schäffer, CEO of Volkswagen Tourisms, explained that the ID. Every1 is the last piece of the puzzle on our way to having the selection of broader models in the large volume segment. Then we will offer each customer the right vehicle with the appropriate propulsion system, including affordable basic electrical mobility. “

As a novelty, the ID production version. Every1 will be the first model of the whole group to incorporate a completely new software architecture. This will allow Volkswagen’s future basic model to receive new functions throughout its life cycle. Even after the purchase, this small urban model of Volkswagen can continue to adapt personalized to customer needs.

The ID.EVERY1 is based on the MEB electrical platform and remember the Volkswagen Up!, Which occurred until 2023. For now, the prototype reaches a 130 km/h tip speed And it is propelled by a new development motor with 70 kW (95CV), which gives it an autonomy of at least 250 kilometers.

This model has a length of 3.88 meters, more than the Volkswagen Up (3.60 meters), Id.2all (4.05 meters) and the current pole (4.07 meters). Inside it offers space for up to four occupants and has a 305 -liter trunk volume.