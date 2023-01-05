If you didn’t already know: Sony and Honda are going to build cars together. This car, to be exact.

Sony came out surprisingly in 2020, by coming up with a production-looking car from scratch. It was first said that there would be no production version, but since last year we know that this will happen. They get help for that Honda.

Sony and Honda formed a joint venture last year under the name Sony Honda Mobility (SHM). At CES in Las Vegas, they are now presenting their first joint achievement, in the form of a new concept car. This car builds on the shape of the Sony Vision-S, but looks a lot cleaner and more modern.

The car will not be called Sony or Honda. Instead, the Japanese have created a new brand called AFEELA. So that is the name that adorns this prototype.

The Afeela is 4.90 meters long and is therefore in terms of length between the Tesla Model 3 and Model S. SHM has not yet released anything about the technical specifications. We only know that the Afeela has four-wheel drive.

Just like in the Honda e we see in the interior screens as far as the eye can see. The two outer screens act as wing mirrors. The rear passengers have not been forgotten: they also have two large screens in front of them. What is also striking is the yoke steering wheel, which is of course mega hip.

As can be expected, there is a lot of attention for autonomous driving. SHM aims for autonomous driving at level 3 and in some situations at level 2. To achieve this, the car is packed with a total of 45 cameras and sensors.

It will be some time before the first Afeela goes into production. The car can only be pre-ordered from the first half of 2025 and the first units should be delivered in the spring of 2026. That will happen in North America. It is not yet known whether Afeela will also come to our region. Let us know in the comments if this Sony-Honda is welcome or not!

