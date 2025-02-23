02/23/2025



Updated at 1:38 p.m.





The Germans have an appointment with the polls this February 23 and the formation of coalitions and the red lines to the extreme right are open to debate. Even more so if we take into account the growth of followers to the most radical figures Under the mega idea (Make Europe Great Again) and the attacks of recent days in Germany and Austria.

Surveys agree to talk about A REMOVED OF THE DEMOCRYNES of the CDU, which in the previous elections suffered a certain wear. With Friedrich Merz as party leader, They are located first. From Insa they reveal that the union of the conservatives of CDU and CSU would get 30% of the votes, instead the surveyor Allensbach indicates that they would reach 32% of the votes and Ipsos at 29%. Growing with respect to the 2021 elections when it obtained 24.2% of the ballots. Merz for his part He has expressed his refusal to agree with AFD despite the initial flirting with this match.

With regard to pacts, the combination that seems to show more future to form a government without including AFD’s outrab A government pact between CDU and SDP. And a coalition between conservatives and green are less likely.

Hence, we analyze more closely the keys to your electoral program that It occurs with the motto “Change of policy for Germany.” The Joint Program of the Democristian CDU and her brother Bavarian, the social Christian CSU, recovers the power he lost after Angela Merkel governed for 16 years.









Work and economy

They look Strengthen the economy, promising entrepreneurs to reduce 25 % corporate tax burden. They speak of “the effort must be worthwhile,” and appeal for reducing bureaucracy. The CDU does not want to reduce retirement pensions and look for Encourage those who continue working beyond 67 years.

The CDU and the CSU agree on pretending Lower the type of income tax. The 42 % tax rate would apply only to the highest income. The objectives are to consolidate state finances and deduct taxpayers. They also emphasize that to achieve tax relief, people with higher income would have to face tax rates of up to 60%.

Education

They promote full -time offer in primary schools. As well as introducing a record of the educational history of all students and supporting educational research. “Prevent the influence of foreign governments on German Muslims through mosque associations and Islamic organizations.” And abolish the self -determination law.

Energy and Environment

They talk about maintaining nuclear energy as an option and considering the resumption of recently closed nuclear energy plants. And revoke the prohibition of combustion engines. Facilitate electric mobility and climate objectives of Paris.

Defense, immigration and foreign policy

They advocate that the Germans dedicate more than 2% of GDP in defense. They want more involvement with NATO and They undertake to support Ukraine “with all the necessary diplomatic, financial and humanitarian means and with the sending of weapons.” With China they want to reduce dependencies, but maintaining narrow economic relations. Counteracting the influence of Beijing and Moscow.

They talk about supporting Israel in the fight against terrorism and strengthening relations with the United States and France and Poland. And introduce a “growing recruitment.” And have a voice of weight in the construction of a European umbrella of defense against missiles through a European Defense Union.

The CDU promises to control state borders and accelerate asylum procedures and also returns. They talk about central asylum procedures and also deport Syria and Afghanistan.