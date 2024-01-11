Last Thursday, January 10, the Spanish Super Cup began, pitting Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid in the first semi-final, in a match that has left no one indifferent after Madrid's victory by five goals to three in extra time after from a three-way tie in the regulation 90 minutes,
Now it will be the turn of FC Barcelona and Osasuna to play the second semi-final and seek to gain a place in the final where Real Madrid is already waiting for them. This final will be played next Sunday, January 14 in Saudi Arabia, the place that is hosting this Spain Supercup.
Today we will not talk about the sporting aspect of the competition, but rather the economic distribution that this tournament leaves between the four participating clubs:
How much money does each team take in the Spanish Super Cup?
As in every edition since Saudi Arabia hosts the Spanish Super Cup, the Arab country pays the Royal Spanish Football Federation 40 million euros.
Of these 40 million euros that the federation receives, six million will go to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, then slightly less will go to those coached by Cholo Simeone, who will receive three million euros for participating in the Spanish Super Cup. The team with the least financial amount is Osasuna, who receives less than one million euros, about 800,000 euros, which will be more after FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid have agreed with the Federation to donate 200,000 euros each to the Navarrese club that In this way, an amount close to a million and a half euros would be taken.
To these amounts we must add that the finalist would take home an additional million and the winners of the tournament would pocket two million more euros.
How is this distribution of awards decided?
The economic distribution is established based on the titles won by each of the participating teams. Sports results, television audiences and the value that clubs have in the current distribution of television rights.
