A groundbreaking study from Flinders University (Australia) has discovered A surprising link: Exposure to bright light at night may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The research, published in the journal “The Lancet Regional Health – Europe”, offers compelling data linking lartificial night light with this chronic disease affecting millions of people around the world.

“We found that exposure to a Brighter light at night was associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes“said lead author Associate Professor Andrew Phillips, from Flinders University’s School of Medicine and Public Health, of the study.

The large-scale study analyzed the light exposure patterns of 85,000 people, collecting 13 million hours of data using light sensors that participants wore on their wrists for a week.

After a nine-year follow-up, the results revealed that those who were exposed to more artificial light at night had a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.regardless of the amount of light they were exposed to during the day.

How does night light affect our body?

Artificial light at night can disrupt our circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and other physiological processes. This disruption can affect insulin secretion and glucose metabolism, two key factors in the development of type 2 diabetes.

“Changes in insulin secretion and glucose metabolism caused by disruption of circadian rhythms affect the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can ultimately lead to the development of type 2 diabetes,” explains Professor Phillips.

A simple discovery with a big impact

Type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease that affects the way the body uses insulin, has become a global public health problem. One in 10 adults suffers from it and its incidence is increasing.

“Our results suggest that reducing light exposure at night and maintaining a dark environment during sleep may be an easy and inexpensive way to prevent or delay the development of diabetes,” said Professor Phillips.

Recommendations for restful sleep and optimal health

The study offers a simple but powerful recommendation: sleep in a dark environment. Turning off the lights, using blackout curtains or avoiding electronic devices before bed are simple measures that can help protect us from the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Sleeping in the dark not only benefits metabolic health, but also improves sleep quality, which in turn translates into increased energy, better mood, and more optimal cognitive function.

In a world dominated by artificial light, this study reminds us of the importance of listening to our circadian rhythm and creating a sleep environment that is suitable for overall health. Sleeping in the dark can be a small gesture with a big impact on our present and future wellbeing.