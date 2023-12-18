Home page World

From: Andreas Schmid

According to the law, cannabis on prescription is possible. But many German doctors are skeptical. This is shown by a survey that is available exclusively to our editorial team.

Berlin – Since 2017 medical cannabis legal. Doctors are therefore allowed to prescribe it. Cannabis currently falls under the Narcotics Act. Doctors can only issue a prescription if there is no alternative and a positive effect on symptoms can be expected.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, only “seriously ill people who are in severe pain” should be treated with medical cannabis. These include chemotherapy or chronic illnesses. The assessment of what constitutes very severe pain rests with the treating doctor. Cannabis prescriptions for migraines or sleep disorders are also issued. Some doctors are restrictive, others are more open about the treatment method.

In a survey, the listed company Cantourage, which sells medical cannabis among other things, tested how easy it is to get medical grass in German cities. The results are there IPPEN.MEDIA exclusively.

Düsseldorf and Münster are the most open to cannabis recipes

Cantourage asked 400 general practitioners from the 20 largest German cities for advice on cannabis therapy. In the request, the company cited a fictitious case in which a patient suffers from sleep disorders. The result: Only 27 medical practices contacted were open to the topic and offered the patient a consultation appointment. The study is not representative.

185 practices did not respond, 158 immediately stated that treatment with cannabis was not an option. In the cities of Dresden, Duisburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart and Wuppertal, the patient did not receive a single positive response to her request. Hanover and Bochum had the most rejections with 14 and eleven negative responses. Most of the positive feedback came from Münster and Düsseldorf.

“The fact that cannabis cannot be used for sleep disorders is simply wrong.”

Reason for the many rejections: For many doctors, cannabis was simply not an option as a treatment for sleep disorders. Cantourage criticizes this, as Florian Wesemann, medical director of the subsidiary Telecans, says: “The fact that cannabis cannot be used for sleep disorders is simply wrong. Cannabis can especially help with chronic pain, sleep disorders, migraines, ADHD, depression and other illnesses.” In the case of a sleep disorder, it can make it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep longer. This assessment is consistent with current studies.

However, there are also surveys that excessive and daily cannabis consumption can lead to sleep disorders, for example in the journal “Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine”.. Overall, the effects of cannabis vary greatly from person to person. This is another reason why, according to experts, it is important that medical cannabis is always prescribed in consultation with the responsible doctor. This might be easier to do in the future. Cannabis should be removed from the Narcotics Act. The federal government wants to legalize cannabis on April 1st. It was actually supposed to happen on January 1st, but the SPD put the brakes on it. The traffic light is running out of time. (as)