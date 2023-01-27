Since the end of last year, Lucid has been supplying the Air Dream Edition to Dutch customers, the top model with 1,111 hp. From April, the number of Airs on our roads may increase a bit faster, because then Lucid will bring the Air Grand Touring to the Netherlands. This one is a bit nicer in terms of price for future customers.

The Dream Edition goes for at least 220,000 euros, where you can choose from the Performance model for more power or the Range version with more range. As mentioned, the price of the Lucid Air Grand Touring is slightly less intense: this version starts at 165,000 euros.

Specifications of the Lucid Air Grand Touring

Of course you get less power for that money. Still, 819 hp seems more than enough to us on Dutch roads. Within 3.2 seconds you are at the speed limit on the highway from a standstill when driving during the day. On a full charge you should be able to get between 783 and 839 kilometers. Enough to drive up and down from Groningen to Maastricht, and back to Maastricht.

Special package

Lucid is so happy that they will now deliver the Air Grand Touring in the Netherlands that they are making you a special offer. If you want, they will put all options on your Grand Touring for a special price. This gives you an audio system with 21 speakers, the best driving assistance of the brand and 21-inch aero wheels. In that case, the price rises to 180,500 euros.