La Metamorfosic starts, says Alfa. The Tonale is the brand’s first car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. He will be waiting for the first customers at the dealers next summer. When purchasing, these customers immediately receive an NFT of their Tonale in which things such as maintenance data are stored. You’ll have to wait a little longer for the full price list, but we already have the price of the first version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Price Alfa Romeo Tonale for the Netherlands

The Tonale comes first as Edizione Speciale. This will get the hybrid powertrain (without plug) with 130 hp and a seven-speed automatic transmission. This version is standard on 20-inch rims with red brake calipers behind them. In addition, you have LED headlights, Alcantara seat upholstery and some nice extras. The price of this Alfa Romeo Tonale Edizione Speciale is at least 46,080 euros.

The other versions of the Alfa Romeo Tonale will come later. The prices are therefore still unknown, but assume that a slightly cheaper version will arrive. Do you prefer a plug-in hybrid? Then we suspect that there is another 6,000 euros on top, if we look at the price differences at Jeep. The Compass has the same powertrain and the difference between no plug and a plug is 6,000 euros in that car.