Anyone with a few grand in their pocket and wants a fast EV that is close to the ground has plenty of choice. We mention a Tesla Model S Plaid, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Lucid Air Grand Touring and now even Dodge is joining the EV battle. Another option will soon be added with the Lotus Emeya. Can this British GT compete in terms of price?

You can now start dreaming in the Lotus configurator. As long as you don't choose gray, because that would be a shame on a Lotus. The Emeya should arrive in the Netherlands sometime in the third quarter of this year. Customers can order the electric Lotus in three versions: the regular Emeya, the slightly thicker Emeya S and the fastest Emeya R.

This is the Dutch price of the Lotus Emeya

Prices start at 109,685 euros. In return you get 603 hp and a top speed of 250 km/h. The 0-100 time is 4.15 seconds and the range is between 500 and 610 kilometers, according to Lotus. You can charge the 102-kWh battery to the maximum with a 350 kW to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The price of the Lotus Emeya S is minimal 130,585 euros. This version has the same specifications as the entry-level, but gets some extras such as 21-inch wheels instead of 20 inches, larger brakes, colored brake calipers and privacy glass. You can also choose the color of the ambient lighting in this car and you get sports pedals.

The Lotus Emeya R is the strongest and most expensive variant. Customers pay a minimum here 155,025 euros for. In the four-wheel drive R, the power increases to 905 hp. The top speed rises to 256 km/h, the range shrinks to a maximum of 485 kilometers and the 0-100 time drops to 2.78 seconds. With the second decimal, Lotus undoubtedly wants to indicate that it is 0.02 seconds faster to 100 than the pre-facelift Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Unfortunately for Lotus, the updated Turbo S falls just below that.

Does the Lotus Emeya R stand a chance against its rivals?

Lotus will not win against the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Plaid is cheaper (110,990 euros), stronger (1,020 hp), faster (0-100 in 2.1 seconds) and goes further (600 kilometers). The Lucid Air Grand Touring is also cheaper than the Emeya R (132,000 euros) and goes further (792 kilometers), but is less powerful (831 hp) and not as fast at a traffic light (0-100 in 3.2 seconds). .

The facelifted Porsche Taycan Turbo S costs at least 218,900 euros and is therefore a lot more expensive than the Emeya R. The Porsche is a bit stronger with its 952 hp. From 0 to 100 km/h takes 2.4 seconds, making it faster than the Lotus. The top speed is 5 km/h higher and the range is 626 kilometers, which means you can go further in the Taycan than in the Emeya. But yes, are you willing to pay at least 60,000 euros more for that?