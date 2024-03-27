Ford's marketing department has not held back with the PR of the 'Explorer'. The new Volkswagen ID.4 with a Ford logo is the first electric car to complete a complete circuit around the world. Lexie Alfrod piloted a pre-production version of the Explorer over more than 20,000 miles of roads on six different continents, with the finish line in Nice. After this trip, the Ford Explorer can go on sale and the brand will announce the Dutch price.

A little about Alfrod's world trip. Ford chose the French city as the end of the journey, because it was also the finish of the journey around the world of Aloha Wanderwell. She embarked on a journey in 1922 in a Ford Model T that lasted until 1927, making her the first woman to see the entire planet. Alford's journey was a bit shorter – six months – but came with its own set of problems. This allowed her to recharge with a maximum of 2.2 kW in the Atacama desert. Not surprising, since the desert is not yet flooded with fast chargers.

The Dutch price of the Ford Explorer

Enough laughing, says Ford, because there are more serious matters to discuss. The Explorer will go on sale immediately after the world trip. The Dutch price of the Ford Explorer starts at 41,450 euros. This makes the Explorer cheaper than the entry-level Volkswagen ID.4 (44,990 euros). For this price you get the Standard Range version with rear-wheel drive. The Extended Range RWD goes for 45,950 euros. The variant with a larger battery and four-wheel drive costs at least 53,950 euros.

Then there are Premium versions with a panoramic roof, a different audio system, different lighting and some extras in the interior that come as standard. The Premium version with rear-wheel drive goes for 49,950 euros. The top seller is the Ford Explorer Premium Extended Range AWD, which sells for at least 57,950 euros.

Prices in Belgium start at 44,950 euros, which means that the Explorer is 50 euros more expensive than the ID.4 there. The cheapest version with the greater range costs at least 48,950 euros. If you want four-wheel drive and a large battery in Belgium, you will spend 56,988 euros. The Explorer Premium RWD costs 49,228 euros and the version with all-wheel drive goes for at least 60,448 euros.

Specifications of the Ford Explorer

We don't know how far the cheapest Explorer can drive on a full battery. Ford only communicates the data for the Extended Range versions. If you choose rear-wheel drive, you get a 77 kWh battery that is good for 602 kilometers of driving pleasure. The AWD version has a 79-kWh battery that can reach a range of 566 kilometers. With the Premium models, the range shrinks to 572 kilometers and 532 kilometers respectively.

The Ford Explorer with rear-wheel drive has one electric motor that produces 286 hp and 545 Nm. The top speed is limited to 180 km/h and it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. With an additional electric motor, the power in the AWD version increases to 340 hp. The top speed remains the same, but the sprint speed increases to 5.3 seconds. This makes the four-wheel drive Explorer faster than a Focus ST.

Charging must also be lightning fast: charging from 10 to 80 percent should be possible in 26 minutes with a 185-kW fast charger. The RWD version can handle a maximum of 135 kW. There is also 450 liters of trunk space and the four-wheel drive version can tow a maximum of 1,200 kilos. Deliveries of the Ford Explorer will start in September this year, except for the cheapest model. Those cars will not be delivered until the first quarter of 2025.