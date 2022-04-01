We are only a couple of weeks away from the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in this spin-off series. In this way, more details have been released. One of the pieces of information that will surely be of general interest is the duration. Thus, it has been confirmed that this is the longest tape in the Fantastic Beasts series.

According to the British Board of Film Classification, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has a duration of 142 minutes, more than two hours. Compared, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them lasts 133 minutes, while Crimes of Grindelwald increased the number to 134 minutes.

Considering that The Secrets of Dumbledore has a greater emphasis on the titular character, and will be in charge of showing us a little more about the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, the duration sounds appropriate for the ambitions of this film. Let’s just hope this doesn’t become a problem for the public.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will premiere on April 15, 2022.

Editor’s Note:

While the idea of ​​the Fantastic Beasts series is interesting, JK Rowling is not a writer for the movies, something that was made clear with the first two films in the series. I just hope that for The Secrets of Dumbledorethe author is already more familiar with this medium.

Via: British Board of Film Classification