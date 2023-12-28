After almost a year of waiting, today, December 28, 2023, it is now available Pokémon Concierge on Netflix, the new anime of the beloved franchise. If you're worried about coming across something as long as the series' regular anime, don't worry, Here we tell you how many episodes are available and how much time you will have to invest to enjoy this production.

At the moment, Pokémon Concierge It has four chapters, each with a duration between 14 and 20 minutes. These are the episodes:

–I'm Haru, the New Concierge – 17 minutes.

–What's On Your Mind, Psyduck? – 18 minutes.

–I Hope I Can Evolve Too… – 20 minutes.

–Welcome to the Pokémon Resort! – 14 minutes.

This means that you can watch the entire series of Pokemon Concierge in just over an hour. The story revolves around Haru, a concierge who works at a Pokémon-only resort. Here we can see how our protagonist discovers more about herself as she and her team strive to satisfy the various guest Pokémon that visit the place.

Unlike the other productions, this series has stop-motion animation that has captivated the public with its charismatic style. At the moment it is unknown if we will see a second season, but if this production is successful enough, it is very likely that Haru will return in the future. On related topics, you can check our review of The Indigo Disk here. Similarly, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will receive an epilogue in the form of DLC.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that the Pokémon series offers us multiple productions that go beyond adaptations of the games. The franchise is so big that it is necessary to see new facets of this world, and productions Concierge They are exactly what is needed today.

Via: Serebii