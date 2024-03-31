The Easter It is one of the periods of the year in which we are most exposed to different gastronomic temptations, which are difficult to resist and which They usually lead to the abandonment of moderation in food and even cause an increase of between 1 and 2 kilograms in our body weight.according to nutrition and diet specialists.

During these designated dates, in homes, restaurants, pastry shops and take-out establishments, the presence of very varied and high-calorie culinary preparations, both sweet and savory, stands out.

Within the framework of the commemorations, sweets such as fried milk, dulce de leche, buñuelos and torrijas (slices of bread soaked in milk and coated with egg, fried and sweetened with honey, also called 'torrejas' or french toast).

Likewise, on these designated dates, and often also in the days immediately before and after, other dishes that are as delicious as they are filling are consumed, such as 'vigilia stew' (traditional food based on salted cod and chickpeas).

Excesses that make you fat

“In the context of the gastronomic excesses that traditionally accompany the Easterthere is a risk of consuming almost twice as many calories in a single week, which can contribute to an increase in body weight of between 1 and 2 kilos,” according to the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO).

In addition to the high caloric intakeit must be taken into account that a large part of the excess calories ingested come from sugars, refined flours, butters and alcohol, so the weight that we will have gained will be almost entirely in the form of fat accumulated in the body, they point out from that center.

Eating these foods in excess for a few days may not have a very important impact on people who maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, but it can have a considerable impact on the body weight of those people who are overweight or obese and who are prone to or they are accustomed to a sedentary lifestyle, according to this same source (https://imeoobesidad.com).

If during Holy Week we have not maintained our usual dietary patternin the days after eating excesses we can rebalance our body, following a cleansing diet, consuming healthy foods that help us eliminate certain substances and that at the same time nourish us, explains dietitian-nutritionist Carmen Escalada.

It is an advisable measure for purify our body after overload and overweight derived from the excesses and gastronomic imbalances and the abandonment of our usual restrictions, which we have incurred during those “days of desserts and succulent meals,” as he explains.

Following a cleansing diet does not consist of drinking only liquids for several days or following a 'detox' diet published in magazines or promoted by a 'celebrity', options that can produce an even greater metabolic imbalance, but rather maintaining a healthy diet, which protect our body and allow it to recover its balance and vitality, he points out.

To make this diet more bearable and effective, and reduce the chances of abandoning it prematurely, it is preferable to avoid making it too restrictive, going from overeating to “eating almost nothing,” and it is preferable to focus on the quality of what you eat. We eat and drink, says this expert.

To start a cleansing diet, clinical dietitian-nutritionist Sonia Peinado recommends making a wise choice of foods, preferring those that contain little fat, sugar, alcohol and sodium; are rich in vitamins, minerals and non-fatty proteins; and that contain abundant fiber and water.

It is also important to consume food in moderation, without eating too much of any one in particular even if it is very healthy, as well as eating between 4 and 6 meals a day, without skipping any, starting with breakfast, to ensure that our metabolism remains activated from that we start the day, according to Peinado.

Foods that purify

Based on the above premises, nutritionists Escalada y Peinado recommend including the following foods and drinks in a diet to purify the body:

1.– Fruits and vegetables. To preserve as many nutrients, fiber and water as possible from these foods, it is preferable to consume fruits raw and steam vegetables.

2.- Waters, liquids and juices. To purify the body and help dilute and eliminate the toxins that have accumulated, it is advisable to drink between two and three liters a day of water and natural juices without added sugar and various liquids, avoiding soft drinks, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

3.- Skimmed dairy. Priority should be given to yogurt and milk, as well as fresh cheeses, since they contain less fat and sodium and more water than mature cheeses.

4.- Whole grains. These foods provide fiber and nutrients, produce a greater feeling of satiety, and also help to “cleanse” the intestines.

5.- Meats low in fat and cholesterol. During the cleansing period it is advisable to consume skinless chicken or turkey breast cooked on the grill, as well as white fish, leaving red meat and blue fish (fatter foods) for sporadic consumption.

6.- Herbs and spices. They are recommended to season foods and make them tastier, without using so much salt, whose excess consumption favors fluid retention.

7.- Foods allied to the liver. Vegetables in general and green leafy vegetables (spinach, chard) in particular; the watercress; broccoli; The citrus; garlic; green tea; the nuts; 8-grain whole wheat bread; Avocado and olive oil help the purifying function of our liver, the organ responsible for eliminating most toxins from the body, they conclude.