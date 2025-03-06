Let’s be honest, surely on more than one occasion you have been pleased with something sweet and you didn’t know what to eat. A bun, a chocolate palm, an ice cream, some pancakes, a gofre … These are the ideas that usually arise in our head, but a craving does not have to be bad, or unhealthy. There are also options to enjoy a sweet bite and not have to give up anything.

This knows well Carmen Iribarnebetter known as @carmen_iri in its social networks, who shares all kinds of recipes, from dinners, desserts, sandwiches and innovative dishes, all this, claiming that you can enjoy food and wear a healthy diet.

The dessert that Carmen presents us is the simplest, since it barely requires effort and is done with very, very few ingredients. It will only be necessary A mandarin, a little black chocolate to provide the sweet touch and a few pistachios so that it is also crispy. The acidic point of mandin contrasts very well with the sweetness of chocolate and surely as soon as you try it will become your ‘Snack’ trustworthy for these moments.

The step by step

Ingredients:

150 g of black chocolate

20 mandarin segments

A handful of pistachios

Elaboration:

Peel a tangerine, remove the white parts that the segments could have and make sure they don’t contain pepites. Derrit the black chocolate to the water bath or in the microwave. Mix the segments with black chocolate and then place them on a tray Let cool in the fridge until it has solidified.