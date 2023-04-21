Juan González, President Joe Biden’s main adviser, revealed in an interview with the NTN24 outlet the four steps that the United States expects from Venezuela to consider lifting sanctions.

In addition to this, the delegate revealed the names of the delegates that the North American country will send to the international meeting of foreign ministers that will take place next Tuesday, April 25.

On the four steps that the government of Nicolás Maduro must carry out are: the definition of an electoral calendar, a voter registry, validation of political parties and the installation of an Electoral Observation Mission respected as the European Union. This is what González told NTN24.

The official also assured that “we have dismantled a failed policy of the Trump administration of trying to impose regime change through sanctions,” he said.

Presidents Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden at the extended meeting.

Who are the delegates that Joe Biden will send to Colombia?

The delegation that will arrive in Colombia next Tuesday will be made up of:

-The senator chris doddSpecial Presidential Advisor for the Americas to President Joe Biden.

–jon finerPresident Biden’s top deputy national security adviser.

–Juan Gonzalezadviser to the president and responsible for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council.

“We are going to travel to Colombia to have this conversation with Colombia and also with other representatives of the international community,” he concluded.

Petro: what did you talk to Biden about the Venezuela sanctions?

One of the topics for which there was the most expectation in the meeting between presidents Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, and Joe Biden, of the United States, was Venezuela. The above for the conference that will be held next week in Bogotá, which aims to unlock the dialogues between Chavismo and the opposition.

In this process, the United States plays a key role due to the sanctions it has imposed on the neighboring country and the reward it maintains of 15 million pesos for the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

That is why the issue of sanctions is perhaps one of the most thorny in the midst of this process that is intended to be unlocked with the Bogotá conference, attended by at least 19 foreign ministers from various countries, including the United States, as Petro said.

The Colombian president confirmed that this situation was indeed mentioned in the meeting with his US counterpart, which lasted a little over an hour and a half.

In the statements after the meeting, Petro expanded on the idea that Colombia has in this regard. “I proposed that, in that process, in the talks next week and the ones that will follow in Mexico, they gravitate towards building two rails that they could push progressively,” he said.

Pamela Avendano

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

WITH POLICY INFORMATION

