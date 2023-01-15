Placing the triangles to signal a breakdown of our vehicle on the road has its days numbered. This action, which we have all learned at the driving school, will come to an end soon. Instead of these, drivers will have to put an emergency beacon v16.

This change is due to the entry into force of the Royal Decree that regulates assistance services on public roads. According to Jorge Ordás, deputy general director of Mobility Management and Technology of the DGT, the withdrawal of the triangles occurs due to the high number of fatal accidents that occur when drivers have to get out of cars to place or pick them up. Between 2019 and January 2021, 32 people died from being run over on the road after getting out of the vehicle, according to DGT data (not counting the Basque Country and Catalonia).

The regulations entered into force on July 1, 2021, the date from which the triangles coexist with the orange light in its connected or non-connected version. However, this coexistence will not be forever and has an expiration date.

When should we stop using triangles?



As of January 1, 2026, drivers will not be able to use the emergency triangles to indicate that the vehicle has been stopped on the road. It will then be mandatory to use the connected v16 beacon.

This orange light has numerous advantages in addition to reducing the risk of being run over, since it is not necessary to get out of the vehicle to place it. For example, it has a simple activation system and easily adheres to the vehicle on metal, plastic or glass surfaces.

This device is a flashing led light that allows it to be visible from a kilometer away in all directions, even when light conditions are low.

When the v16 beacon is activated, it sends the location of the stopped vehicle to the DGT 3.0 cloud every 100 seconds so that the information reaches other drivers. This geolocation function will notify the General Directorate of Traffic and will appear on highway information panels, in addition to notifying the different roadside assistance and relief systems.

The device works with a 9V battery and has a range of more than two hours. At the moment it is unknown which v16 beacons are authorized by the DGT, so if you are thinking of getting one, it is better that you wait until the official list is published.

How are the triangles arranged?



The triangles must be placed in such a way that they can be seen 100 meters before on two-way roads, while on motorways or dual carriageways, it is only necessary to place them about 50 meters behind the car.