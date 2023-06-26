Lionel Messi is being the great protagonist of the summer transfer market. The Argentine star will play with him inter miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS) after leaving the ranks of Paris Saint Germain. ‘The Flea’ opted for American soccer despite having a million-dollar offer from Saudi Arabia.
The Miami team has made an effort to make the Albiceleste striker feel at homeso he also hired Sergio Busquetswith whom Messi shared a dressing room at Barcelona, and is close to signing Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. In the last few hours the possibility of ‘Las Garzas’ going for Jordi Alba, another ex-Blaugrana player, has been raised.
When will Inter Miami introduce Lionel Messi?
According to a report in the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Inter Miami would officially present Lionel Messi on July 16. According to this information, Sergio Busquets would also be presented at the same event.
How will Lionel Messi’s presentation with Inter Miami be?
Until now, specific details about the presentation of the Argentine star with Miami are not yet known, however, it is known that the squad has sought to expedite a permit to add 3,200 more seats to the DRV PNK stadium.
When will Lionel Messi debut with Inter Miami?
It is expected that the figure of the Argentine National Team debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in a match corresponding to the Leagues Cup.
