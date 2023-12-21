The bad news is that you still have to be patient, but the good news is that you still have three months to brush up on your knowledge. You have until mid-March to practice with Gran Turismo, Forza Motorsport, Assetto Corsa or iRacing. Not that these games can fully prepare you for the Nürburgring, but you can learn the course of the circuit nicely.

On Sunday March 17, 2024 the Nürburgring once again opens the barriers for Tourist Fahrten on the Nordschleife. This is the more than 20 kilometer long circuit known as the Green Hell. On this day, anyone with a street-legal car and a valid driver's license can enter the circuit. On March 29, 2024 you can drive on the Nürburgring GP circuit for the first time. This circuit is less often accessible.

How much will a lap at the Nürburgring cost in 2024?

Even more good news is that prices for a lap of the Nürburgring will not increase again next year. From Monday to Thursday you pay 30 euros per round. From Friday to Sunday and during public holidays, the costs are 35 euros per round. A fifteen-minute drive on the GP circuit always costs 35 euros, regardless of the day.

You pay for a round by adding credits to your account. You can then scan your Nürburgring pass or you can scan the QR code of your account at the barriers. The latter often does not work so smoothly with iPhones because the barriers activate the Apple Wallet, causing the code to disappear from view. Plus, a Nürburgring pass is cool to have.

How much does a season ticket for Touristenfahrten cost?

Do you want to drive unlimited laps on the Nürburgring on the days that the circuit is open? Then you can buy a season ticket for 3,000 euros. If you buy before 12:00 today or tomorrow, you will receive 250 euros early bird-discount. If you think this is too much money, you can also choose to buy credits for the entire year. If you put 500 euros on your card, you will receive 600 euros worth of credits.