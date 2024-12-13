Workers in the sector hospitality they face various challenges in your workdaysamong them, the different hobbies and customs of its clients.

For his part, Gonzalo or @camarero_tiktoker shares with his more than 54,000 followers on his TikTok profile all kinds of videos related to the world of restaurants. In one of them, he opens a debate about a gesture that some of their clients usually have before leaving the bar and that could harm the waiters more than we think.

“Let’s see if we can change certain aspects of some clients a little with this video,” Gonzalo begins. “I know that you do it without malice and for helping us,” he continues, showing cups full of client papers, a gesture that he will “never” “understand.”

“I don’t know if it’s to help us or it’s a hobby to play“, he assures, asking everyone who views the video that if they want to “help the waiters” stop filling glasses and cups with “papers.” The publication has accumulated more than 80,000 views and more than 1,800 likes.

At the same time, he states that it is something that happens “every day” and that since they are glasses, cleaning them is an extra task for them. On the contrary, if the garbage is piled up on plates, it is much faster and easier throw the entire surface in the trash.

“Take out all the papers (from the glass), then throw them in the trash and wash it” slows down the activity of the workers, so the tiktoker asks his followers to stop doing this practice to “save them work” and help waiters to improve their organization when clearing a table.