Leonel Vangioni is a footballer who has traveled the league: he played for Newell’s Old Boys, River Plate, AC Milan, Monterrey and Libertad de Paraguay. The left-back is 34 years old and in his record he has titles such as the Concacaf Champions League, Copa Sudamericana, Copa Libertadores, Italian Super Cup, the Liga MX title and the Argentine First Division. The defender is currently without a team.
Vangioni was in Mexican soccer with Rayados from mid-2017 to mid-2020. The Argentine footballer is remembered, above all, for his performance in the Club World Cup, in which he scored a great goal against Al-Sadd. With the Sultana de Norte team shirt, he played 94 games in which he scored four goals, gave five assists, received 26 yellow cards and two red cards.
In Libertad de Paraguay, his most recent team, he played 29 games over the course of a year. With this squad, he won the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Guarani soccer. He arrived at the South American team in October 2020 and was recently released. The intention of ‘Piri’ is to return to River Plate, a club in which he played more than 120 games, or to Newell’s Old Boys, where he trained.
“I say goodbye and I want to thank Club Libertad for this time we spent together! Members and people of the club I thank you for the love and respect we had for each other! May the successes continue, guma,” said the Argentine defender through his social networks .
His next destination could be to return to the Argentine championship in which he has not played since 2016.
