The most difficult thing about making political art, says Edel Rodríguez, is not the technique but the judgment: knowing exactly where to stick the “tip of the knife” so that the public feels provoked, without becoming outraged.

At times, as he drew some of the most iconic images of Donald J. Trump’s Presidency — magazine covers of a faceless orange figure shouting into space or wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood — Rodriguez wondered if he was being unfair. At least for a moment.

“Every once in a while I thought, ‘This might be too much,’” he said from his home studio in New Jersey. “And then three weeks later he does something and I realize, ‘Oh, okay, he wasn’t that crazy.’”

The origin and evolution of Rodríguez’s judgment as an artist is at the heart of his new graphic memoir, “Worm.” With around a thousand drawings of Rodríguez’s journey from Young Pioneer in Fidel Castro’s Cuba to artist making his way in the “glorious chaos of Manhattan,” The book is a moving story of immigration and a challenge to facile political narratives about Cuba, democracy, and the US response to authoritarianism.

The memoir condemns both the right-wing Trump and the left-wing Cuban regime. “I wanted you to come with your prejudices and realize that this is not what you thought,” Rodríguez said.

“Worm” refers to the nickname Castro gave to Cubans who tried to leave after the 1959 revolution. The book illustrates the contrasts of Rodríguez’s youth on the island: playing in the sugar cane fields surrounding his small town, about an hour south of Havana; seeing his parents drive to the outskirts of the city to talk about his future without anyone listening.

In one drawing, we see the young artist wearing a revolutionary red scarf, the silhouette of Che Guevara looming behind him. Rodríguez’s father encouraged the family to leave, which they did in 1980, during the Mariel exodus. He did not want the revolution to be the upbringing of his children.

Rodríguez’s family arrived in Miami when he was nine years old, but his childhood in Cuba—with surveillance, shortages, and government persecution that was often arbitrary and petty—left its mark. He sees “Gusano” in part as a corrective to the idealization of figures like Guevara and Castro that he has encountered among the political left.

“Your hero is my oppressor,” Rodríguez said. “At the end of the day, any dictatorship is not a good thing.”

Rodríguez’s upbringing made him aware of the fragility of democracy. That’s partly why he chose what he calls “warning signal orange” for his Trump drawings.

In 2015, upon hearing Trump, as a candidate for US President, echo some of Castro’s themes, Rodríguez posted drawings online and shared them on social media, hoping that magazines or newspapers would pick them up. One editor who did was Klaus Brinkbäumer, then editor of Der Spiegel, a German weekly.

When Rodriguez sent Der Spiegel a draft of a cover showing Trump as a meteor heading toward Earth shortly after his 2016 victory, Brinkbäumer published it. “I had to add the text: ‘The end of the world,’” Brinkbäumer said.

Rodríguez is not sure if his family in Cuba will be able to read “Gusano,” due to an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Artists and musicians have been a particular target.

But that reality does not prevent him from publishing and promoting his work.

“If I don’t speak, what’s the point of being an artist?” he said.

By: BENJAMIN P. RUSSELL