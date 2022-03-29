Next weekend the soccer activities in Liga MX return after the break of the FIFA date. The Cruz Azul team will have a tight schedule for the month of April, where they will be playing both the closing of the contest in the Closure and the final stages of CONCACAF Champions League.
Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso will have to continue making use of the starting squad as well as the substitutes, to face each of the competitions. So far, in the Mexican tournament, he has the Machine in 6th place in the competition with 17 units, while in Concachamions he is in the semifinals.
Here the complete calendar of Cruz Azul in the month of April
Saturday April 2: Cruz Azul vs Atlas (day 12)
Tuesday April 5: Pumas vs Cruz Azul (Concachampions first leg semi-final)
Friday April 8: Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul (matchday 13)
Tuesday April 12: Cruz Azul vs Pumas (Concachampions second leg semi-final)
Saturday April 16: Cruz Azul vs. Chivas (matchday 14)
Thursday April 21: Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul (matchday 15)
Sunday April 24: Cruz Azul vs. Atlético San Luis (day 16)
Saturday April 30: America vs. Cruz Azul (matchday 17)
It should be noted that in case of beating the Pumas and advancing to the Concachampions grand final, they would be playing two more games, the first leg and the second leg. The other teams that are looking for a ticket to the grand final are New York City and Seattle Sounders, with whom they would be seeing their faces if they reach the defining game.
Likewise, it is necessary to highlight that the first leg of the Concacaf final will be played between April 26 and 28, while the second leg is agreed between May 3 and 5.
