Queen Consort Camila will wear the crown of Elizabeth II’s grandmother, Queen Mary, at the ceremony marking her coronation and that of new king Carlos III on May 6Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

(In addition: Carlos III: the luxurious jewels that the king will receive at his coronation in 2023)

It will be the first time in modern history that an existing crown be used for the coronation of a (king or queen) consort, instead of commissioning a new one, for the sake of durability and effectiveness,” he said.

The wife of King Carlos III, Camila, will be crowned on May 6 with the adapted crown of queen mary (1910-1936), consort of King George V and grandmother of Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace reported on Tuesday.

The crown “was removed” from the Tower of London, where it is displayed among the other jewels of the British monarchy, “to carry out modification work before” the ceremony, the palace said in a statement.

(Also: Carlos III: challenges of the heir who became king at the age of 73)

For his part, the king Carlos III will be crowned with the Crown of San Eduardo Made for King Charles II in 1661.

The choice of Camila supposes the first time since the 18th century that an existing crown is used for the coronation of a consort, for the sake of “sustainability and efficiency”, the note specifies.

The last occasion was in 1727, when Queen Carolina, consort of George II, used that of Mary of Modena.

Buckingham explains that the royal jeweler will carry out “some minor changes and additions”, which will include the iInsertion of jewelry that reflects Camila’s style and mark the occasion.

(We recommend: King Carlos III asks for “divine intercession” for his son to attend his coronation)

According to the palace, these changes “will pay tribute in particular to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, who died last September, as the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds that were part of her collection will be used.

Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation, where it will be worn by The Queen Consort. Find out more ⬇️ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 14, 2023

The statement points out that some of these diamonds have been set previously in this same crown, which Queen Mary commissioned from Garrard’s jewellery, in a design inspired by Queen Alexandra’s crown of 1902.

For example, diamonds III and IV were temporarily inlaid for her coronation in 1911, while diamond V was included when she wore it as a diadem at the coronation of her son King George VI, father of Elizabeth II, in 1937.

(Read: The United Kingdom shows the first banknotes with the image of Carlos III)

Buckigham qualifies that, for Camila, four of the eight removable arches will also be removedin order to create a different visual effect.

The crown of Saint Edward, with which Elizabeth II was crowned and which will be used for her eldest son, has been returned to the Tower of London after the relevant arrangements have been completed, the statement states.

King Carlos III is a lover of organic fruits and vegetables.

On a specially created web page, the palace on Friday unveiled the official coronation emblem.

It is a tribute to the King’s love of nature and features the flowers of the four nations of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales) in blue and red.

(Read it may interest: ‘Harry and Meghan’: the revelations of the documentary that puts the crown in check)

The website also includes cooking recipes and a link to a playlist on the Spotify app for ccelebrate the coronationranging from the Spice Girls, Tom Jones, Queen and Harry Styles.

Rapper Dizzee Rascal, convicted last year of assaulting his ex-fiancee, was finally removed from the list.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING