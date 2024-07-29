According to the criteria of
The analysis was carried out by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) and revealed a 24 percent increase in retail theftcomparing the same period last year.
The report revealed that despite a 24 percent increase in cases of these crimes compared to last year, There was a 10 percent increase compared to the first six months of 2019.
That figure contradicts the idea that was pushed by retailers that shoplifting has skyrocketed during the pandemic. In fact, the report’s statistics revealed that the rate of shoplifting increased in some cities, such as New Yorkwhile it fell in other areas of the United States.
Crimes that decreased in the United States
The Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) report also revealed that Other crimes decreased during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, namely:
- Residential burglaries fell by 14 percent.
- Thefts in public streets fell by 10 percent.
- Theft and drug-related crimes fell by 6 percent and 2 percent respectively.
#crime #increased #United #States #study
Leave a Reply