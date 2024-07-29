According to the criteria of

The analysis was carried out by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) and revealed a 24 percent increase in retail theftcomparing the same period last year.

The report analyzed crime statistics from 23 cities in the United States. and it was reflected that the shoplifting It is a crime on the rise in the country, which is why different companies and retailers are investing More money in anti-theft technologies to deter criminals; Meanwhile, consumers are frustrated by this, as they increasingly find that some common products, such as toiletries or snacks, They are locked on the shelves, as detailed CBS News.

Vendors have increased anti-theft security measures. Photo:iStock / Andrey Popov Share

The report revealed that despite a 24 percent increase in cases of these crimes compared to last year, There was a 10 percent increase compared to the first six months of 2019.

That figure contradicts the idea that was pushed by retailers that shoplifting has skyrocketed during the pandemic. In fact, the report’s statistics revealed that the rate of shoplifting increased in some cities, such as New Yorkwhile it fell in other areas of the United States.

Crimes that decreased in the United States

The Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) report also revealed that Other crimes decreased during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, namely: