Credit and debit cards are one of the best options to pay for different products and services, as these plastics are the most practical and comfortable means that exist so far.

However, criminals have taken advantage of the popularity that bank cards have acquired to take advantage of it and, in this way, carry out different types of crimes, such as personal information theft and scams.

In this context, in 2021 mastercard announced that one of the main features of its credit and debit cards would disappear, this, he explained on that occasion, in order to make the use of plastics safer.

Thus, according to the plans of the financial institution, from 2024 to 2033 it will begin to replace the black magnetic stripe on credit and debit cards with a chipwhich will contain the personal data of the account holders.

The electronic chip will contain information from the owner of the bank card so that the person can carry out different financial transactions in different companies and businesses, as well as in ATMs.

It is in this way that the chip that will come to replace the magnetic stripe on credit and debit cards will generate a PINwhich will have to be validated by the financial institution that the bank card used comes from, this with the aim of guaranteeing that the operation is being carried out with the authentic credit or debit card.

However, it should be noted that, up to now, only Mastercard has announced that it plans to eliminate the magnetic stripe from its credit and debit cards, that is, other financial institutions have not commented on it.

