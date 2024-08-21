Colombia is not the only country in the world where Athletes lack the socio-economic conditions that allow them to dedicate themselves without worries to training and competitions. In Ecuador, the Government gave a house to the Olympic medalist in Paris 2024, Brian Daniel Pintado.

Pintado, 29, won the gold medal in the 20 km walk event at the recent sporting events.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing delivered to the athlete and his family a new house in the city of Cuenca, in the south of the country, where the athlete was born.

“Dear Daniel, may God bless your family and may you be very happy in this house forever,” said the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Humberto Plaza.

The official handover of the house took place on Wednesday and was an emotional moment for the athlete and his loved ones. The house was given to them fully furnished.

This morning, Olympic medalist Daniel Pintado received a new house for himself and his family. The recognition was given by the Ministry of Housing for his outstanding participation in Paris 2024. pic.twitter.com/dHh1p1p9R6 — RED Informativa (@_REDInformativa) August 21, 2024

“I want to sleep here and wake up to know that it’s not a dream,” Pintado said.

“This is his house, maybe with Karen (his wife), we are not going through the best moment in our relationship, But this is also for her because she was there in the process and she was supporting me when we had nothing,” Pintado told his two children, Nicolás and Monserrat.

