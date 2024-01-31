The first Polestar car that does not have a rear window from the factory is coming. In any case, you will no longer be bothered by someone's incorrectly adjusted headlights in the interior mirror. By the way, there is a screen where the interior mirror is located so you can look backwards with a camera. Today, Volvo's sister brand announces the Dutch price of the Polestar 4.

Let's talk about that rear view camera while driving. If you have had enough of the image behind the car, you can switch to a camera aimed at the rear passengers. What you see are probably slumped children staring boredly at their smartphones. This way you can see everything you would see with an interior mirror.

How much does the new Polestar cost in the Netherlands?

Well, you came for the price of the Polestar 4. For the version with one engine and rear-wheel drive you pay a minimum in both the Netherlands and Belgium 64,800 euros. If you want an extra electric motor and four-wheel drive, then that's minimal 72,800 euros lost in the Netherlands and Belgium. This puts the Polestar 4 between 2 (minimum 51,200 euros) and 3 (minimum 89,900 euros) in price.

The cheapest Polestar 4 has to make do with 272 hp and 343 Nm. You can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 7.1 seconds and the top speed is 200 km/h. If you take it a bit easier, you can travel 610 kilometers thanks to a 100-kWh battery with 400 volts. Charging is possible up to 200 kW and within half an hour you should be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent full

The version with two motors has the same battery but travels a little less far, up to 580 kilometers to be precise. You get a little more power in return. The Dual Motor version has 544 hp and 686 Nm. This makes it almost half faster than its brother with one engine. You can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The top speed remains 200 km/h.

When will the Polestar 4 come to the Netherlands?

Polestar hopes to start deliveries of the 4 sometime in August this year. That leaves plenty of time to choose from various extras, such as 21- or 22-inch wheels and four-piston Brembo brakes. You may also wonder at that time whether you are strong enough to have the 'Swedish Gold' finish of the brakes, belts and valve caps measured.