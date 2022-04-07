Hydrogen peroxide and alcohol are two substances that are found in the medicine cabinets of many homes and that are kept on hand to use in the event of an injury. But these products are not always suitable, since it depends on the case in which they are used.

Hydrogen peroxide has different uses, one of the most common is to lighten hair, since it is capable of whitening it. It is also used to whiten clothes in some cases or for household cleaning. Alcohol is used as a disinfectant for clinical material, as is hydrogen peroxide, which is also used to disinfect inanimate surfaces.

Alcohol and hydrogen peroxide are two products that should not be used on open wounds and, therefore, should not be used in first aid cases. This indication is found on the product labels, where it is read that it is only recommended for use on healthy skin. Pouring hydrogen peroxide or alcohol on a wound damages the tissues and delays recovery. Being antiseptics, they prevent the reproduction and accumulation of germs and bacteria, but at the same time, they attack healthy skin cells.

One of the beliefs that is often said is that when you pour hydrogen peroxide on a wound, the bubbles that appear are a sign that the wound is healing, when in fact it is a reaction of hydrogen peroxide with skin cells and with an enzyme What is inside the bacteria?

What to do if we suffer an injury



If you have a wound, soap and water are enough to clean it as long as it is minor. After washing your hands, you have to stop the bleeding with a clean cloth. Once stopped, the wound should be cleaned under running water and around it with soap and covered to protect it.