Have you seen your headphones well lately? Yes, and I horrified how disgusting they were. My faithful Airpods of Apple were so dirty and full of wax that gave me true shame and almost resisted putting something so unpleasant in my ears.

But are yellowish airpods a health risk? I asked the doctor Jonathan Webster, of the Doctify platform. He explained to me that Although ear wax is protective and is part of the natural process of cleaning the ear, “Problems arise because prolonged use of headphones prevents wax from naturally outthus accumulates, catching moisture and making it prone to infected. “

Hearing aids can also push the wax into the auditory duct, causing obstructions and discomfort. There is a reason why the otolaryngologist likes the saying so much: “Do not put anything smaller than your elbow in your ear.” Webster described that “there has definitely there has been an increase in problems associated with the use of headphones, including loss of audition, tinnitus and various infections.”

Hearing loss has little to do with my poor cleaning of headphones, but we must remember that prolonged exposure to strong noises can damage the gil cells of the ear internal: Cochlears, which causes permanent hearing loss. “With button headphones, the sound is concentrated in the ear, so it is more likely to cause problems,” adds Webster. For example, the United Kingdom National Health Service advises that users who use headphones do not listen to music at more than 60% of the maximum volume, or for more than an hour in a row.

Do dirty headphones cause infections?

In 2019, the ABC 11 channel cited an investigation by the microbiologist Michael Taveirne, from the North Carolina State University; He took samples of several different hearing aids and sent crops for analysis. The results showed staphylococci and pseudomonas, two types of bacteria that can cause infections in the appropriate circumstances.

In addition, A Florida otolaryngologist emphasizes that the headphones house about 2,700 times more bacteria than a normal cutting table, or six times more bacteria than the kitchen sink. That is quite disgusting, but even thus it is not guaranteed that you infect yourself. Bacteria are not intrinsically problematic, but if your headphones do not fit well and you are always to play with them, there is a greater risk that the auditory channel is damaged, which will create the perfect conditions for bacteria to proliferate. If we add the sweat of exercise and hours of daily use, we can take an unpleasant surprise.