Follow a facial or skincare routine It is a particularly delicate task that experts in cosmetic dermatology recommend. In Spain we see that every day there is more talk on social networks about different products that may or may not be suitable for taking care of our skin. However, not all of these creams or serums are good for us and it may be that as we get older we will experience the dreaded premature aging of the face.

Dry, oily skin with a clear tendency to acne, with spots, wrinkles or expression lines… Each person is different. And as with this, each one also follows a different routine. That is, different dermatological products are used. In this sense, the expert Leire Barrutia He has explained on his social networks what is the correct way to do the facial routine both in the morning and at night.

The correct facial routine, according to a dermatologist

The dermatologist differentiates the facial routine into two periods of the day: in the morning and at night. In the first of them, he explained that the first step is to make a cleaning with water gel. With this product we can regulate sebum production due to its cleansing active ingredients and eliminate skin imperfections. For skin that is combination and oily, gels are highly recommended.

After this, the time comes for gentle physical exfoliant. Barrutia has said that it should be used between 2-3 days a week. Its power is to be able to eliminate scales so that the skin looks much better and smoother. The third step of skincare is antioxidant or treatment serum (depigmentants, peptides, etc.).

He eye contour is the next product of the routine. Here we must keep in mind that, depending on the serum we use, we can put it before or not. It can also be hydrating if we need it. And the last thing is the sunscreen SPF50 broad spectrum.





On the other hand, to make the night skincarethe dermatologist has reported another order and different products. In this case, the first step is to put cleansing oil on dry skin and then the water-based gel cleanser.

If necessary, you can use exfoliating toner and/or eye contour. It is also essential, according to expert Leire Barrutia, a night treatment (retinol, hydroxy acids, acelaic acid, etc.). The last step, and as with the contour, that is, only if necessary, put moisturizer barrier function.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.